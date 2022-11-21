Maroon 5 - iTunes Festival 2014

Not Available

Inspired by grunge acts like Nirvana and Pearl Jam, Mickey Madden and Adam Levine started jamming together as middle schoolers in a garage in Malibu, California – a partnership that sparked one of the most successful pop-rock outfits of the millennium. Turning out wildly catchy singles like Maps and Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5 shifts effortlessly between R&B-influenced ballads, soaring pop anthems, and heart-racing dance-rock. The guys and I are excited to be part of this year’s iTunes Festival. It’s an amazing Festival and we are really looking forward to performing alongside so many great artists. Adam Levine, Maroon 5