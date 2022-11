Not Available

Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 performs live at the Santa Barbara Bowl in this concert film. The group treats the audience to three huge hits -- "This Love," "Sunday Morning" and "She Will Be Loved" -- from their multiplatinum breakthrough album, "Songs About Jane." The concert also features the never-before-released song "Wasted Years" and a cover of Oasis's hit "Hello." Also included are exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.