Maroon 5: Live From Le Cabaret De Montreal

Not Available

Songs About Jane propelled the band into the mainstream, but the album was not an immediate hit. "Harder to Breathe" became a radio staple soon followed by the omnipresent "This Love," whose steamy video (featuring frontman Levine and a barely clothed girlfriend) wooed the TV-watching crowds at MTV. Songs About Jane finally entered the Billboard Top Ten in August 2004, more than two years after the album's release, and follow-up singles like "She Will Be Loved" and "Sunday Morning" helped the album move over 2.7 million copies by year's end.