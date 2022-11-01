Not Available

Maroon 5: Live From Le Cabaret De Montreal

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Songs About Jane propelled the band into the mainstream, but the album was not an immediate hit. "Harder to Breathe" became a radio staple soon followed by the omnipresent "This Love," whose steamy video (featuring frontman Levine and a barely clothed girlfriend) wooed the TV-watching crowds at MTV. Songs About Jane finally entered the Billboard Top Ten in August 2004, more than two years after the album's release, and follow-up singles like "She Will Be Loved" and "Sunday Morning" helped the album move over 2.7 million copies by year's end.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images