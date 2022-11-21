Not Available

Maroon Five - iTunes Festival

  • Music

So far, Apple has announced 14 headliners slated to perform at the event, including Maroon 5, Pharrell Williams, Beck, Sam Smith, Blondie, Kylie Minogue, David Guetta, 5 Seconds of Summer, Calvin Harris, Chrissie Hynde, Kasabian, Robert Plant, Kiesza and Jungle. In all, over 60 acts will perform throughout the festival's 30-day run in September. The amazing Maroon 5 performed their classic hits like 'She Will Be Loved' and 'Sunday Morning' before raising the tempo with some hits that got the crowd jumping; 'Moves Like Jagger' and their new single 'Maps'.

