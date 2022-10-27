1969

Marooned

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1969

Studio

Frankovich Productions

After spending several months in an orbiting lab, three astronauts prepare to return to earth only to find their rockets wont fire. After initially thinking they might have to abandon them in orbit, NASA decides to launch a daring rescue. Their plans are complicated by a Hurricane headed towards the launch site and a shrinking air supply in the astronauts capsule.

Cast

Gregory PeckCharles Keith
Richard CrennaJim Pruett
David JanssenTed Dougherty
James FranciscusClayton Stone
Gene HackmanBuzz Lloyd
Lee GrantCelia Pruett

Images