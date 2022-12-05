Marple Valley

Not Available

During the Northern Expedition, Zhao Haishan of Fengshuwan returned from studying at the Guangzhou Peasant Movement Training Institute. In Fengshuwan, he set off a vigorous peasant movement. The peasants were the masters of the local tyrants, the gentry and the farmers. During the movement, the peasants really understood the gun. The truth of political power comes from the inside. In the episode of this film, "The spear shines on the peasants to arm the old world with a gun in hand" was once all the rage, and it was widely circulated across the country.