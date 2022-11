Not Available

Year 1288. Nuutti, a girl who has been silent for years has her life changed completely, when the hunting campground gets attacked and she is left on her own, in the middle of ancient Finland’s unpredictable wilds. When the weather and nature test her, only a memory of the past gives her strength and it’s easy to seek shelter in it. The way home is long, and the heavy load of the past weighs on her shoulders more and more with each step. Will the silence break?