Marriage Impossible

It is the story of girl Raina. Her mother is died when she was young and she is raised by her single father and grand-mother. Raina after the completion of studies, doesn't want to get married. As a result of pressure from her family, she keeps some not so easy conditions for the marriage. The family arranged her appointment with Zaid, a well settled guy, whose mother is divorced. Both liked each other. The family settled the relation. After a series of consequences, it appears that marriage is fixed among their single parents Kabir and Mehar and not their childrens.