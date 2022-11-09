Not Available

Marriage Impossible

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It is the story of girl Raina. Her mother is died when she was young and she is raised by her single father and grand-mother. Raina after the completion of studies, doesn't want to get married. As a result of pressure from her family, she keeps some not so easy conditions for the marriage. The family arranged her appointment with Zaid, a well settled guy, whose mother is divorced. Both liked each other. The family settled the relation. After a series of consequences, it appears that marriage is fixed among their single parents Kabir and Mehar and not their childrens.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images