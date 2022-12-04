Marriage in a Season

Not Available

Shot in dark colours and with an atmospheric treatment, the narrative is sketchy but the plot revolves around Koswara, a driver for Kardiman. Koswara’s brothers and sisters-in-law trade his wife, Aisah, to Kardiman, until his wife goes insane and dies. Agus Herman, son of Kardiman, is as brutal as his father and Mrs. Kardiman, also has an impure background. Her daughter, Nana, who is born without knowledge of her biological father, is almost raped by her stepfather, Kardiman. It is also suggested that Mrs. Kardiman desires Koswara. An experiment from Indonesian directing legend, Teguh Karya, that was not entirely successful.