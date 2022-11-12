Marriage of convenience

Not Available

What a life? Continuous problems ... Is it easy to solve them for a fragile and attractive girl alone! Of course you have to rely on someone. Yes, just to know who. However, of course, fans are available. And, if you get married, there is also a choice. Yes, I just don’t want to cheapen up: the chosen one should be smart, handsome, and rich. And although potential candidates for husbands, it would seem, come in abundance to their native Yalta in abundance in the summer, how nevertheless these men are imperfect!