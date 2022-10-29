Marriage Retreat

Not Available

A roller coaster ride of love, emotions and comedy Jeff Fahey (LOST, MACHETE), Reginald Vel Johnson (Family Matters, DIE HARD), and Victoria Jackson (Saturday Night Live, BABY BOOM) star in this funny, heartfelt story about the difficulties many marriages face and the simple solution. A trio of unhappily married couples head to a mountain retreat where they are subjected to unorthodox and seemingly comical methods by the Dr. Sullivan (Fahey) and his wife Katrina (Jackson). As the couples struggle through the program for marital bliss, they soon discover it’s not “What” they are missing from their lives but “Who”, Jesus.