Marriage Story

This film is a social comedy which depicts women's endeavor to get the right to live free from men's violence in a male dominated society. This Film begins with a newly married couple. They wed against the wishes of family and friends, who thought they weren't a good match. As their marriage progresses, the young couple realize that marriage is not what you see in movies or read in books. They find that love, sex and marriage are very different from what they had dreamed. They also understand why people disagreed with the marriage from the beginning.