2007

Married Life

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 2007

Studio

Firm Films

The late 1940s. Richard Langley, a bachelor playboy, narrates a story that starts when his best friend, Harry Allen, invites him to lunch to tell Richard he's in love. Trouble is, Harry's already married to Pat; he worries Pat would be hurt too deeply by a divorce. Then, Harry's new love, Kay, joins them. Richard is smitten, so when he finds out that Pat may be in love with someone else.

Cast

Pierce BrosnanRichard Langley
Patricia ClarksonPat Allen
Rachel McAdamsKay Nesbitt
David WenhamJohn O´Brien
Annabel KershawMiss Jones
Sheila PatersonMrs. Walsh

Images