Married to Rugby -The Untold Story

The tale of two broken people, rugby players whose paths cross in order to find themselves. Reghart Venter is a mechanic from the wrong side of the tracks. He was a promising rugby player, but lost his way. After several charges of fighting and assault he gets a final ultimatum – pull himself together or go to jail. Reghart's sentence is community service – practicing rugby with a fallen hero of the Stryders Rugby team, Fafa Beltrame. “Fast Fafa” was once the fastest wing in the country, and a hit with the ladies. Fafa lost his way after he and his wife, Kiki, separated after losing their daughter. Fafa seeks refuge in a bottle, and, in the process, alienates everyone who cares for him. When Reghart is unwillingly dragged by his friends to Pottie's Place (the local bar), he meets Lize. For the first time in his life, there's something against which he can't fight: His heart.