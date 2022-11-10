Married to the Mob

Angela de Marco is fed up with her gangster husband's line of work and wants no part of the crime world. When her husband is killed for having an affair with the mistress of mob boss Tony "The Tiger" Russo, Angela and her son depart for New York City to make a fresh start. Unfortunately, Tony has set his sights upon Angela -- and so has an undercover FBI agent looking to use her to bust Tony.
|Michelle Pfeiffer
|Angela de Marco
|Matthew Modine
|Mike Downey
|Oliver Platt
|Ed Benitez
|Alec Baldwin
|Frank de Marco
|Dean Stockwell
|Tony Russo
|Mercedes Ruehl
|Connie Russo
