1988

Married to the Mob

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 18th, 1988

Studio

Orion Pictures

Angela de Marco is fed up with her gangster husband's line of work and wants no part of the crime world. When her husband is killed for having an affair with the mistress of mob boss Tony "The Tiger" Russo, Angela and her son depart for New York City to make a fresh start. Unfortunately, Tony has set his sights upon Angela -- and so has an undercover FBI agent looking to use her to bust Tony.

Cast

Michelle PfeifferAngela de Marco
Matthew ModineMike Downey
Oliver PlattEd Benitez
Alec BaldwinFrank de Marco
Dean StockwellTony Russo
Mercedes RuehlConnie Russo

