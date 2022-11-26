Married Women: Husband Change

Not Available

After marriage, Sun-ah and Joo-hee seem to have become bored with their husbands. They meet and talked about their worries. Because their husbands coldness, they can't even remember when was the last time they had sex. Joo-hee says she can't take it anymore so she tried to find someone through a dating app but Sun-ah stopped her. After contemplating, they both wore sexy lingeries and tried to seduce their husbands, but it didn't work. Finally, as a last resort, they change husbands for a night and make love...