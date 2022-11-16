Marry Me! - Aber bitte auf Indisch

Not Available

Kishori, unmarried and mother to a daughter, and her sister Sonal live in a house in Berlin. The house and a cafe on the ground floor are led by Kishori. All of a sudden, her strict and traditional grandmother comes for a visit from India. She wants to sell the house unless Kishori agrees to marry the father of her daughter, Robert. As Kishori feels obliged to all the befriended inhabitants of the house, including Robert, to keep the house, Kishori und Robert prepare to have a traditional Indian wedding.