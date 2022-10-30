Marrying Mr Perfect

Not Available

Winnie, in her late twenties, certified as an old maid when she is dumped by her boyfriend and bullied by her colleagues. Koo is a rich womanizer tycoon ruthless in his business dealings. In his latest take over Koo’s action led to death threats by a former employee. For security Koo and his assistant, Ryan to switch identity. Koo as a commoner met Winnie and falls for her as she is the first true person to like him not for his riches. What happens when Winnie release Koo’s real identity?