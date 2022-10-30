Not Available

Marrying Mr Perfect

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Winnie, in her late twenties, certified as an old maid when she is dumped by her boyfriend and bullied by her colleagues. Koo is a rich womanizer tycoon ruthless in his business dealings. In his latest take over Koo’s action led to death threats by a former employee. For security Koo and his assistant, Ryan to switch identity. Koo as a commoner met Winnie and falls for her as she is the first true person to like him not for his riches. What happens when Winnie release Koo’s real identity?

Cast

Ronald ChengBaby Koo
Gigi LeungWinnie Yip
Chapman ToRyan
Stanley FungUncle Nine
Pau Hei-ChingMrs Koo
Eric TsangWinnie's brother

