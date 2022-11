Not Available

Mitia (Maxim Kisilev) is the new boy in a technical school who must adjust to his environment in this childhood drama. He goes through a series of initiations before his classmates are ready to accept him. Andrei Ivanovich (Andrei Tolubeev) is the stern but kindly instructor who looks out for Mitia. Mitia loses his girlfriend when her mother comes to take her home, and Andrei leaves the institution when his wife becomes gravely ill.