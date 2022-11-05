Mars, God of War

Not Available

In days of old there lived a son of Hercules, who dwelt near Mount Olympus, and as a result was endowed with godlike powers. A city of civilized people face an army of rampaging barbarians. The people at once go into battle and pray for deliverance from the horror and destruction weighing so heavily over them. Just as all seems lost, our hero arrives to save the day and the beautiful Princess Daphne from certain death. What follows is a tangled web of mystery and duplicity as the son of Hercules falls in love with the princess but finds himself distracted by the earthly form of Venus, “Goddess Of Love.”