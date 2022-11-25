Not Available

Kelvin (Ge Pamungkas), an aspiring architect, plans to marry his girlfriend, Mila (Pamela Bowie), his junior in high school. In order to propose for Mila, Kelvin recorded their love journey by making a vlog assisted by Lukman (Wisnu Adji Hidayat). It turned out that making vlogs opened up things that had not been noticed by Kelvin and Mila all this time. Many misunderstood, and conflicting viewpoints. In Mars Met Venus (Part Cewe), the portion of girls dominates, Mila's two best friends are always there: Icha (Ria Ricis) and Malia (Rani Ramadhany) who always support and give advice.