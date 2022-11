Not Available

Astronauts set foot on the red earth of the Oman desert before the unbelieving eyes of the Bedouin. Two high school girls build castles in the air. A young boy trains to jump as far as possible. And each character seems to wonder what their place in the universe is. Skilfully weaving together the links between nomadism, exploration, colonisation and desire for freedom—a surprising film about human ingenuity.