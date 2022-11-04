Marta and Surroundings

Not Available

Directors Nacho Pérez de la Paz and Jesús Ruiz's charming film follows a group of disenchanted 30-somethings who struggle to come to terms with passing youth while dealing with the ups and downs of relationships. Marta (Marta Belaustegui) agrees to help decorate Julio's (Tristán Ulloa) apartment in an effort to get his attention but instead winds up in a passionate discussion about romance, marriage and other life issues with his neurotic friends.