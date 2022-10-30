Marta's Suitcase

Not Available

Marta's case is particularly significant because it breaks many stereotypes about gender violence. For one she never suffered physical abuse before the attempted murder and she does not come from modest or marginal family. As she says: 'There is no profile for battered women and it can touch anyone.' She also is a strong woman and a fighter who is not afraid to criticize the ineffectiveness of institutions. For me as a man was also very important to approach the male and try to find out what happens inside a violent man and what leads him to violence. In this sense i found the work of the therapist Harald Burgauner, who is one of the most prestigious specialists in Austria, of particular interest.