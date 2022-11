Not Available

Enjoy a rarely captured live concert by Martha Argerich, one of the greatest pianists of the 20th and 21st centuries, a recording performed at the CBC studios in Montreal and containing the only known footage of the virtuoso playing a concerto. Argerich pours her considerable passion and impressive manual dexterity into pieces including Schumann's Piano Concerto, Ravel's "Jeux d'Eau" and Liszt's "Les Funerailles."