Not Available

Martha Argerich Plays Mozart: Live from Tokyo

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Music & Musicals, Classical Instrumental Music, Classical Music - Renowned concert pianist Martha Argerich joyfully dedicates this 2005 concert to the memory of her piano teacher, Friedrich Gulda, and is joined by Gulda's sons Paul and Rico for an inspired rendition of Mozart's Concerto for Three Pianos in F Major. String players Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon and Lyda Chen accompany Argerich in a performance that also includes Mozart's Piano Concerto in D Minor and Symphony no. 32 in G Major.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images