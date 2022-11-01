Martha Argerich Plays Mozart: Live from Tokyo

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Classical Instrumental Music, Classical Music - Renowned concert pianist Martha Argerich joyfully dedicates this 2005 concert to the memory of her piano teacher, Friedrich Gulda, and is joined by Gulda's sons Paul and Rico for an inspired rendition of Mozart's Concerto for Three Pianos in F Major. String players Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon and Lyda Chen accompany Argerich in a performance that also includes Mozart's Piano Concerto in D Minor and Symphony no. 32 in G Major.