Not Available

In a northern valley of Cape Breton, a camera is relinquished into a remote riverbed. It travels underwater and is enveloped by current, cascading toward an 80-foot waterfall. Water pulses over its surface, forming a mass of microscopic lenses that concentrate the world around; an environment fluidly impressing its mark. In between this rush downstream and a final repose, the precipice of Martha Brook Falls is breached.