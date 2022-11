Not Available

Martha Masters, winner of the Guitar Foundation of America's 2000 competition, plays an array of works by composers from around the world in an intimate studio session, preceding each piece with a personal introduction. The program includes a suite by Puerto Rican composer Ernesto Cordero, a pair of sonatas by Italian composer Domenico Scarlatti, two selections by Macedonian composer Miroslav Tadic and a piece by American composer Bryan Johanson.