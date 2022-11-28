Martha Stewart Holidays: Martha's Halloween Ideas

Not Available

Think Martha Stewart is a whiz at good things? Just wait until you see what she can do with bad ones. This collection of devilishly fun Halloween projects will get you geared for one of Martha's favorite holidays. Recipes and crafts include glow-stick spiders, white chocolate ghosts, jack-o'-lantern creatures, easy-to-make costumes and other fiendish things that go "boo" in the night. Create costumes & scary faces. Decorate with spiders; carve cool pumpkin creatures & whip up white chocolate ghosts.