Martha's Guests: Master Chefs

Take a tip or two from the masters of cooking as host Martha Stewart invites a variety of top chefs into her kitchen to whip-up a delectable array of tasty treats in this release that covers the gamut of international cuisine. It's a culinary world tour as Stewart is joined by chef Bobby Flay for such American fare as oven-roasted ribs, Mario Batali for the old-Italian standard spaghetti alla Carbonera, Daniel Boulud for the French favorite Cote de Bouef, Jose Hurtado for some tasty Mexican calamari, and Eileen Yin-Fei Lo for some truly picture-perfect pork buns. With all this and much, much, more, home viewers will finally have a chance to learn from the best as they create masterful meals that the whole family will enjoy.