Not Available

The incomparable Dragon Lee and Hwang Jang Lee star in this brisk, kinetic tale that brings the best of martial arts to the big screen. The film's centerpiece is a dramatic, thrilling fight to the finish among competitors who use three lethal styles: the Shaolin Buddhist Fist, the Silver Cannon Fist and the Thunder Kick. Revenge is the fuel for their never-ending battles as the opponents stage a cinematic kung-fu extravaganza.