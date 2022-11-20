Martín Fierro, la película

Not Available

At late 19th Century, the Argentinean Pampa is changing. Martin Fierro is a renegade that fights against the power and corruption that try to subordinate him and to take away his most precious value: freedom. With his strength and courage, Martin Fierro represents the fight for justice. Based on the most important book of Argentinean Literature, "The Gaucho Martin Fierro", the film intends to rescue the current value of the story and the epic character of Martín Fierro for an audience mainly young, especially students and families.