Not Available

A recital by concert pianist Martin James Bartlett on 25 October 2019 at the Louis Vuitton auditorium in Paris, performing works by Bach (arr. Busoni, Hess), Mozart, Schumann (arr. Liszt), Liszt, Granados, Prokofiev, and encores by Gershwin and Schumann. Part of the Fondation Louis Vuitton's "new generation" recital series.