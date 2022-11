Not Available

On April 4th, 1968 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated—a catastrophic moment that shook the world. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the tragic event and in the two-hour documentary special, Martin Luther King Jr.: One Man and His Dream, host Sir Trevor McDonald explores the life and legacy of one of the most influential people to ever live and one who continues to influence modern politics decades after his death.