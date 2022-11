Not Available

My name is Martin Martin. I have 9 years old, and my best friend is Gromo and is great fun. Every morning I go to school with my friend Gromo. Everything that they say to me in school is that I am an average child: the average student, average height, average intelligence .. Only about half. But guess what? Every morning when I wake up, things happen very little normal.Amazing things and even extraordinary! When I'm around, my friends never get bored.