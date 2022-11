Not Available

British guitarist Martin Taylor performs 12 jazz classics in this 1998 concert filmed live at Manchester Craftsmen's Guild in Pittsburgh. Taylor has collaborated with such renowned musicians as Chet Atkins, Yehudi Menuhin and Bill Wyman. Songs include "Georgia," "I Got Rhythm," "Can't Take That Away from Me," "In a Mellow Tone," "Why Did I Choose You," "The Dolphin," "Sweet Lorraine," "Taking a Chance on Love" and more.