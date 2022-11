Not Available

The documentary was born from the censorship trial against the documentary Awka Liwen, initiated by the grandchildren of the civil chief of the last dictatorship in Argentina, José Alfredo Martínez de Hoz. To try to explain this legal aberration, the work narrates and analyzes the economic history of the country through the counterpoint between what the Martínez de Hoz brothers tell in the censorship trial and the true historical facts.