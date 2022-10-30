Martino's Summer

Not Available

L’estate di Martino is a modern day fairy tale that softens the shades and darkness surrounding the mysteries tied to tragic events that happened in the summer of 1980: the Ustica tragedy on June 27th, and the bomb attack at the station of Bologna on August 2nd. These episodes form the backdrop for a love story between Martino and the beautiful Silvia and speak of a friendly relationship with Captain Clark - a soldier stationed in an American base in the Mediterranean. The relationship helps them face the ghosts of their pasts.