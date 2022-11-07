Martino Unstrung

Not Available

Neuropsychologist Paul Broks travels America in search of the soul of legendary jazz guitarist Pat Martino who was brutally silenced by memory stripping brain surgery. Tracing his remarkable ascent from the depths of amnesia, back to the peak of artistry, Broks explores the nature of memory, self, creativity and the brain systems underlying personal identity. Filmed throughout the US in 2006 and 2007 the film features Delmar Brown, Red Holloway, John Patitucci, Les Paul, Joe Pesci, Carlos Santana and Pete Townshend.