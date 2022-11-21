Mart'nalia - Live in Berlim

Not Available

Show recorded on June 16 of 2006, in the House of World Cultures (Hans Der Kulturen Der Welt), in the German capital during the World Cup of Culture - an event organized by Brazil's Ministry of Culture in partnership with the House of Cultures of world and Goethe Institute in Germany. The direction of the DVD by Roberto de Oliveira. Based in show "Menino do Rio", the presentation of Berlin was an absolute success, with a full house and people scattered across the floor - as can be seen in the DVD images. But Mart'nália not seem to be away from home and make your music with the same security, relaxation and spontaneity that always showed the Vila Isabel wheels.