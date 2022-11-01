Not Available

Marty (Unplugged) is about the fickle nature of fleeting fame and the loneliness and delusion of a one time rock star abandoned when his star faded. Marty Floyd was a busker turned flash in the pan rock star whose dalliance with fame proved all too brief. Almost twenty years later, Marty is alone, abandoned by those who bought him to fame and left with only his dementia and a nurse for company. Marty's life is one of routine. He is cared for by a Nurse who has seen him stuck in a laconic state for a number of years, with no recovery. Things change when Marty begins to hear music from outside his window and sees a crowd from his street days beckoning him down, stirring in him a passion and vibrancy thought lost forever.