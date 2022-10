Not Available

Very few people know about the uprising and the integration of Karpathos in Greece in October 1944, eight months earlier than the rest of the Dodecanese. The inhabitants of Karpathos rebelled without any help from any great or secret powers. Over and beyond any political aspiration, the island hungered to feel Greek. As described by one of the last living fighters: “Uneducated, barefoot and hungry, we rose up.” A forgotten revolution.