Marudhu Paandi

In the village Ammapatti, Maruthu Pandi is a coracle operator in day and the village protector at night. The villagers give him food in exchange of his work. Maruthu Pandi has a mentally ill sister Lakshmi who is pregnant and he takes care of Lakshmi like a mother. Kanagavalli, a dancer, slowly falls in love with Maruthu Pandi. Kanagavalli is in fact a police officer who wants to arrest Maruthu Pandi. Maruthu Pandi's real name is Manickam, and after a revealed flashback, police team come to Ammapatti to arrest Manickam. What transpires later forms the crux of the story.