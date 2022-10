Not Available

Kathir (Maruthi), a medical college student from a poor family, falls in love with Charumathi (Mrudhula Bhaskar), a rich girl. As expected, their parents oppose their love and as a result, the young couple decide to die together if they can't live together. They elope with the intention of committing suicide. But when the time comes, only Charu takes the extreme step. Kathir refrains for a reason...