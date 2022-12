Not Available

The life of a twenty-four-year-old Indian collapses overnight when he finds out that he is the father of a five-year-old girl Marusya. The Indian is not ready to part with a successful career, bachelor meetings with friends and take care of a small child, but over time, the sincere love of his daughter changes the Indian. Almost deprived of the right to raise his daughter, he finds a way to leave Marusya and become a real family.