Maruzzella

Oppressed by his selfish mother, Francesco knows no rest and can only dream of love. But one day, indulging in dreams on the beach, he notices the girl Maruzella, who works on a fishing vessel belonging to the fat but very rich Massimo. Massimo has only one passion - sex, and he shares it with cutie Gaby. When he wants to take over young Maruzella, she repels Massimo in horror, provoking anger and jealousy. Comforted by Francesco, Maruzella feels attracted to the young man. But who decided to take advantage of their naivety, Massimo sows discord between lovers, using the most perverted means. Using a classic love story, director Niki Ranieri shows the conflict between the world of sexual depravity alone, and sincere, but no less carnal impulses of two young heroes of history ...