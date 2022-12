Not Available

Included in the Marvel Infinity Saga collection, the Marvel 10th Rise Of An Avenger collection contains featurettes focusing on each individual hero that make up The Avengers. Featurettes included on this bonus disc: I am Iron Man | Black Widow | The God Of Thunder | The First Avenger | Hulk Smash | War Machine | The God Of Mischief | The Winter Soldier | Some Unspoken Thing | Scarlet Witch | Ant-Man | Vision | The Sorcerer Supreme | Rocket And Groot