Marvel Knights Animation: Spider-Woman - Agent of S.W.O.R.D.

Feeling like the most hated person on Earth after the events of Secret Invasion, Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman is approached by a mysterious stranger to join S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department), a counter-terrorism and intelligence agency for extraterrestrial threats. In attempt to find a purpose for her life, Jessica joins. Her first mission takes her to Madripoor where she takes on a Skrull (a shape-shifting alien) posing as Spider-Man. After run-ins with HYDRA, another Skrull, and the villainous Thunderbolts, Jessica must track down and stop a dangerous wayward Skrull named Koru Kaviti with the help of her teammates in the New Avengers! This is road to redemption story for Jessica Drew as she fights her way to self-discovery and to becoming Spider-Woman once again.