Marvel Knights: Black Panther

2011

Deep in the heart of Africa lies Wakanda, an advanced and unconquerable civilization. A family of warrior kings possessing superior speed, strength and agility has governed this mysterious nation as long as time itself. The latest in this famed line is young King T’Challa, the great hero known worldwide as the Black Panther. Now, outsiders once again threaten to invade and plunder Wakanda. Leading this brutal assault is Klaw, a deadly assassin with the blood of T’Challa’s murdered father on his hands, who brings with him a strong army of super-powered mercenaries. Even with Wakanda’s might and his own superhuman skills, can the Black Panther prevail against this deadly invading force? From respected filmmaker/producer Reginald Hudlin and legendary comic book artist John Romita, Jr., comes the epic Black Panther story for which comic fans have waited 25 years. Starring Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator, Blood Diamond) and Alfre Woodard (True Blood, Star Trek: First Contact).