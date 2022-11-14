Not Available

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri will introduce the fan-favorite character Shuri, voiced by Daisy Lightfoot (“Marvel Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest”) to the Marvel Rising universe in a 22-minute animated special. The lives of the Secret Warriors are turned upside down when faced with their latest mission: hang out with Shuri, the Crown Princess of Wakanda, and show her what it’s like to be an ordinary teenager. But nothing’s ordinary when you’re dealing with one of the smartest and most famous people on the planet.